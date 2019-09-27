|
|
Jeanette Kubacki, 79, of Kinde, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at McLaren Bay Region in Bay City. Jeanette was born in Kinde on Feb. 12, 1940, daughter of the late Edward and Esther (Glaza) Polega. She married Henry Kubacki on Oct. 22, 1960, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Dwight. He preceded her in death on Dec. 2, 2012. Jeanette was a 40 year employee of Huron City and Pt. Aux Barques, cleaning the museum and cottages. Jeanette is survived by her son, Mark Kubacki of Bay City; one brother, Melvin (Marie) Polega of Bay City; one sister, Tina (John) of Essexville; special friend, Alan Cox of Bay City; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one brother, Carl Polega. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Annunciation of the Lord Parish - St. Mary Catholic Church, Dwight. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call for visitation on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Kaufman Funeral Home in Bad Axe, or Monday at the church from 10 a.m. until the service time at 11 a.m. A scripture service will be offered on Sunday at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. If you wish to offer your condolences to the family, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Sept. 27, 2019