Jeannette J. Woodchisky
Mrs. Jeannette J. Woodchisky, 83, of Ubly passed away on Monday Oct. 26, 2020 at her home in Ubly.
She was born on Feb. 24, 1937 in St. Clair County to the late Arthur L. and Carmen Elizabeth (Bischoff) Brown. She married the love of her life, John Woodchisky on Nov. 28, 1950 at Selfridge Air Force Base. He preceded her in death on July 15, 2019.
Jeannette became a military wife, traveling with her husband throughout the United States, while raising their loving family as John served their country. Jeannette loved yellow roses and gardening. She loved playing games, especially Parcheesi and Aggravation with her friend Jane and her son, Laverne. She enjoyed junking (garage sales), which allowed her to keep her collection of cups and saucers growing. She enjoyed embroidery. Jeannette loved to cook and trying new recipes, especially lemon meringue pie. She enjoyed riding horses with her sister, Irene, She was a wife and mother who always put her family first. She had a huge heart and loved her family as they were her everything. She will be greatly missed. We never know what we have until it is gone, so hug your loved ones, say I love you and don't let go.
Jeannette's family wishes to express a special thank you to A&D Home Health Care, Angie and Toby, for taking such good care of her while under their care. Jeannette looked forward to seeing and visiting with you.
Jeannette is survived by her daughters Janice Jean (John) Carter of Iowa and Mary Elizabeth Woodchisky-White of Ubly; six grandchildren, John Woodchisky III of Saginaw, Edmond "Eddie" Woodchisky of Bad Axe, Robert "Bobbie" (Kassandra) Woodchisky of Bad Axe, Dennis Carter of Md., Alaina White of Ubly, Kadyn "Katie" of Ubly; adopted son Kirk Dahlstrom of Madison Heights; two special granddaughters, Courtney Grubbs and Keli Woodchisky; five great grandchildren, Jordan, Matthew, Zoey, Trevor and Connor; two sisters, Irene (Tom), Marcella: one brother, Freddie (Mandy); one brother-in-law; two sisters-in-law.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son John Woodchisky Jr.; two brothers, Arthur "Butchy" Brown and an infant brother; one sister, Beverly, one brother-in-law, Henry Pilot.
The funeral service for Jeannette will be 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30 at the Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home in Ubly. Rev. Nate Harburg, Pastor of Good Shepherd Parish in Ubly will officiate. Her final resting place will be beside her beloved husband, John in St. Ignatius Catholic Cemetery in Freiburg.
Visitation will be at the Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home in Ubly on Friday from 1:30-3:00 p.m.
Please consider a donation in Jeannette's memory to her family, care of her daughter, Mary Woodchisky-White.
