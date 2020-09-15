Jeffery Lewis Powell
Jeffery Lewis Powell, 13, of Elkton, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 in Chandler Twp. doing what he loved...hunting.
Jeffery was born Jan. 12, 2007 in Saginaw to Tracy Ann Bieri and Jeffery Louis Powell. He was an eighth grade student at Laker Middle School where he played on the 7th-8th grade football team and was State Champion on the Laker Archery Team. Jeffery was an accomplished young hunter, fisherman, and archer. He also enjoyed online gaming and Xbox. He was a hard working and hard playing young man.
Jeffery is survived by his father Jeffery Powell (Samantha Robinson) of Elkton and mother Tracy Bieri (Paul Adams) of Elkton; siblings J.C. Witherspoon (Kayla) of Decker and Kyle Horn (Mariah) of Caseville; grandparents Ron and Dolores Bieri of Caseville; step-brother Josh Adams (Tiffany) and step-sister Kylie Adams, both of Elkton. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Richard and Sharon Powell.
Funeral services will be outdoors at noon Friday, Sept. 18 at Laker School Football field with Rev. Ean Green officiating.
Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Wednesday and 2-8 p.m. Thursday at the Champagne Funeral Chapel in Pigeon.
Memorials may be made to Hunt of a Lifetime at www.huntofalifetime.org
.