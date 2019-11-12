|
|
Jennie G. DeBoer, 101, of Sand Point, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Courtney Manor in Bad Axe. Jennie Beach was born April 8, 1918 in Caseville Township to the late Miles and Anna (Morse) Beach. She was a 1934 graduate of Pigeon High School and a 1936 graduate of the Detroit Business Institute. Jennie was employed in several attorney's offices, including the prosecuting attorney's office in Bad Axe. On Sept. 30, 1940, she was united in marriage to Earl R. DeBoer of the Michigan State Police. He preceded her in death on May 5, 1995, after 55 years of marriage. During this marriage they lived in Bad Axe, Sandusky, Bay City, Rockford and Utica before retiring to their home on Sand Point in 1976. Before retiring and moving to Sand Point, Jennie continued employment at various positions. Jennie was an active and dedicated member of the Caseville United Methodist Church where she served as secretary for many years, organized many activities and dinners and was a member of the church choir. She was also a lifetime member of the Caseville Library Club, previous member of both Scenic and Hidden Harbor Golf Clubs and for many years she was an active participant in the yearly Holly Berry Fair in Caseville. Jennie enjoyed traveling, reading, doing crossword puzzles, was an avid bridge player, enjoyed all types of card games and other games as well. She loved family get-togethers and preparing delicious meals for them. Surviving are her children E. Robert (Bob) DeBoer and his wife Nancy, of Caro and Patricia Ann DeBoer Youngblood and her husband Curt of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren Dirk (Melissa) DeBoer of Midland, Danica (Brad) DeBoer Bailey of Lake Orion, Benjamin Youngblood of Raleigh, NC; great-grandchildren Dalton and Delaney DeBoer and Brock and Brynn Bailey and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by son Paul Allen; brothers Morse, Allen and John "Jack" and sisters-in-law Frances Beach, Marie Beach and Vera Beach. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25 at the Caseville United Methodist Church with Rev. Don Wojewski officiating. Urn interment will be in Caseville Twp Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Champagne Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Caseville United Methodist Church. www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Nov. 12, 2019