Jennifer K. Johnsonbaugh
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jennifer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jennifer K. Johnsonbaugh
Jennifer K. Johnsonbaugh, 41, of Bad Axe, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at McLaren Bay Region Hospital in Bay City.
Jennifer was born July 5, 1978 in Pigeon to Larry and Rebecca (Rolph) Arntz. She graduated from Laker High School in 1996. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Lindsey Johnsonbaugh of Caseville, Christopher Johnsonbaugh of Bad Axe and Alexander Krug of Bad Axe; father Larry Arntz of Elkton and mother Rebecca Rolph of Elkton; grandchildren Remington and Beretta; brother Duane Arntz of Caseville and sister Shelly (Billy) Cleland of Kinde; niece Kiersten and nephew William.
There will be a private memorial service at a later date. Champagne Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Champagne Funeral Chapel
7356 W Michigan Ave
Pigeon, MI 48755
989-453-2324
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved