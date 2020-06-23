Jennifer K. Johnsonbaugh

Jennifer K. Johnsonbaugh, 41, of Bad Axe, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at McLaren Bay Region Hospital in Bay City.

Jennifer was born July 5, 1978 in Pigeon to Larry and Rebecca (Rolph) Arntz. She graduated from Laker High School in 1996. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Lindsey Johnsonbaugh of Caseville, Christopher Johnsonbaugh of Bad Axe and Alexander Krug of Bad Axe; father Larry Arntz of Elkton and mother Rebecca Rolph of Elkton; grandchildren Remington and Beretta; brother Duane Arntz of Caseville and sister Shelly (Billy) Cleland of Kinde; niece Kiersten and nephew William.

There will be a private memorial service at a later date. Champagne Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.



