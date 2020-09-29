Jerome Block
Jerome Block, 87, of Ruth passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at Meadow Lane Assisted Living in Bad Axe while under hospice care.
Jerome was born at home in Ruth on July 22, 1933, son of John and Margaret (Sadro) Block. Jerome married Adelaide Terbrack, daughter of John and Cecilia (Booms) Terbrack, on Nov. 15, 1954 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Ruth.
Jerome attended Sts. Peter & Paul School. He was a lifelong parishioner at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Holy Apostles Parish in Ruth, where he was an usher. He was a lifelong farmer, farming the land originally farmed by his parents. He enjoyed every aspect of farming and was plowing fields yet last December. He enjoyed reading, old tractors and was a train enthusiast. Jerome took great delight in spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandsons.
Jerome is survived by his daughters Carol (Jim) Parker of Las Cruces, N.M., Diane (Bill Grochowski) Block of Alpena, Elaine (Tony) Osentoski of Ubly, Sharon (Darin) Booms of Pemberville, Ohio; sons Richard (Laurie Helewski) Block of Ubly, Martin (Deborah Kolar) of Block of Ruth; grandchildren Faith (Garrett) Jurges, Leah (Travis) Korbel, Jillian Osentoski, Evan Block, Levi Block, Sarah (Ryan Lemanski), Kelsey Block, Morgan Block, Jacob Booms and Madeline Booms; great grandsons Carter and Parker Jurges; Lucas, Ethan and Owen Lemanski; sisters-in-law Alice Sadro of Bad Axe, Rosalia Holdwick of Bad Axe, Nancy (Koss) Terbrack of Harbor Beach, Delores (Gentner) (Harry) Roggenbuck of Harbor Beach; brothers-in-law John Terbrack of Southgate, Billie Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jerome was preceded in death by his wife Adelaide in 2017; his infant daughter Mary Patricia in 1956; son Steven Gerard in 1964; infant grandson Glenn Osentoski in 1991; his parents; his mother-in-law and father-in-law; his sister Evelyn (Ralph) Kramer; brothers-in-law and sisters and in-law Herbert (Janette Franks) Terbrack, Evelyn (Arthur) Learman, Jeanette (Frank) Seidl, Marvin (Jean Reid) Terbrack, Herman Terbrack, Rita (Arthur) Glaza, Marius Terbrack, Beatrice (Norman) Glaza, Matilda Johnson, Gerald Terbrack, Clarence Terbrack, Donna (Stimpfel) Terbrack, Kenneth Sadro, Richard "Dick" Holdwick and Donald Terbrack.
Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Holy Apostles Parish in Ruth. Rev. Matthew Federico, pastor, will officiate. Jerome's final resting place will be next to his beloved wife, Adelaide, in the Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home in Ubly on Thursday from 2-8 p.m. and Friday from 10-10:45 a.m. at Sts. Peter & Paul Church only. There will be a parish vigil service Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Please consider making a memorial in Jerome's memory to his family, care of his son, Martin.
