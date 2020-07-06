Jerome Charles Booms
Jerome Charles Booms, our beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, passed away on June 9, 2020 at the age of 93.
Jerome was born Oct. 25, 1926 in Ruth the son of Edward and Cecelia (Kirsch) Booms. He married the love of his life, Millie Molloy, Jan. 16, 1954 at St. Patrick Caatholic Church in Palms. She preceded him in death October 21, 1988.
Jerome sailed the Great Lakes from 1946 to 1955 before joining the Army from 1955 to 1957. He and Millie moved back to Ruth that same year where he farmed and then later worked at the Ruth Farmer's Elevator until he retired in 1988. He was an usher at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Holy Apostles Parish in Ruth. He was also a lifetime honorary member of the Knights of Columbus Council #3823, holding offices of Grand Knight and District Grand Knight. In their younger years, Jerome and Millie used to love to polka dance and his love for polka music never stopped. Also, anyone that knew Jerome knew that he could work in a euchre game into any gathering of at least 4 people.
Jerome is survived by his three children, Brenda (Bob) Page, Denise (Bernie) Pepin, and Tracy (Doug) Oswald; five grandchildren, Christina Nearman, Carrie McCarty, Elizabeth (Jimmy) Fulger, Justin Pepin, and DJ Oswald; six great-grandchildren, Ashtyn, Avery, Addison, Natalie, Michael, and Sloan; siblings, Lucille Niemi, Lauretta Gusa, Leona Mausolf, Marlene Mausolf, Leo Booms, Herald and Clara Booms, and Irvin and Marlene Booms.
He is preceded in death by siblings, Stella Lemanski, Delores McLain, and Lavern Booms; in-laws Leo Lemanski, Lucille Booms, Marvin Mausolf, Carl McLain, Kenny Mausolf, Jim Gusa and RuthAnn Booms.
Visitation and celebration of Jerome's life will take place at Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home in Ubly on Monday, June 15 from 2-8 p.m. with rosary at 7 p.m. An outdoor Mass of Christian burial will take place on Tuesday, June 16 at 11 a.m. at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery in Ruth. Friends may call at the cemetery from 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m.
In Jerome's honor, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Please make checks directly to St. Jude's or the Jerome Booms Trust.
Please note that all virus restrictions are still in place. We are still under a 10 people or fewer mandate and social distancing and masks are required at this time.