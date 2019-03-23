Jerome Charles Chaplinski

1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Jerome (Jerry) Charles Chaplinski, 74 of Filion, passed away peacefully Monday, March 11, 2019, surrounded by family at McLearn Bay Region in Bay City. He was born Jan. 15, 1945, in Bad Axe, Michigan to the late Leo and Helen Chaplinski (Lesniak). On May 3, 1969, he married Colleen Margaret Britt. She proceeded him in death Dec. 12, 2016. Jerry was a 1963 North Huron high school graduate. Jerry worked at Michigan Printing for 13 years and then followed his passion to become a self employed woodworker and then jeweler. Together, Jerry and Colleen traveled the Midwest for 36 years selling their jewelry at art shows. Surviving are two children, Chris Chaplinski and special friend Karen Frantz of Filion and Andrea Barnes and her husband Phil Barnes of Atlanta, Georgia; three grandchildren, Brooke Chaplinski, Avery Barnes and Tyler Barnes. Jerry's wishes were to be cremated and no services. He wanted to be remembered as a husband, father, brother and friend. Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries