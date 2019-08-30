Home

Services
Ramsey Funeral Home, Inc.
425 State Street
Harbor Beach, MI 48441
(989) 479-3407
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ramsey Funeral Home, Inc.
425 State Street
Harbor Beach, MI 48441
Vigil
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Ramsey Funeral Home, Inc.
425 State Street
Harbor Beach, MI 48441
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church of the Holy Name of Mary Parish

Jerry J. Wehner


1964 - 2019
Jerry J. Wehner Obituary
Jerry J. Wehner, 54, of Harbor Beach, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at his home under hospice care. He fought a courageous battle with colon cancer for nearly three years. He was born on Oct. 10, 1964, in Harbor Beach, to Larry and Reta Rutkowski Wehner. Jerry and Jill Roggenbuck were united in marriage on May 21, 1988, at St. Anthony's Church in Helena. He worked at the Ruth Cooperative Elevator then Booms Builders, until he began living his dream of running the family farm in 2008. He was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church. He had an excellent memory and sense of direction. When he was not farming, he enjoyed spending time with his family, visiting Disney World, watching the weather, reading the paper, and eating ice cream. He will be dearly missed by all. Jerry is survived by his wife Jill Wehner of Harbor Beach, his children: Kimberly (Eric) Bischer of Clarkston, Clayton Wehner and his fiancé Haley Tigner of Durand, Megan Wehner of Harbor Beach, one grandchild: Noah James Bischer, parents: Larry and Reta, brothers: Kevin Wehner of Cass City, Darryl (Jackie) Wehner of Harbor Beach, sisters: Dawn (Wayne) Ross of Freeland, Joy (Steve) Brooks of Frankenmuth, Kristie (Steve) Orselli of Lake Orion, and Julie (Mike) Howerton of Severn, Maryland, father in-law: Robert Roggenbuck and many sisters in-laws, brothers in-law, nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his mother in-law, Linda C. Roggenbuck. Funeral Mass for Jerry will be Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church of the Holy Name of Mary Parish, with Fr. George Amos officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Visitation for Jerry will be on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Ramsey Funeral Home of Harbor Beach. Visitation on Saturday will be at the church beginning at 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. A Parish Vigil Service will take place Friday, at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Harbor Beach Hospital Foundation or Our Lady of Lake Huron Catholic School. Memories can be shared at www.RamseyFH.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Aug. 30, 2019
