Jerry "Stu" Stirrett
Jerry L. "Stu" Stirrett, 70, of Owendale died Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Covenant Cooper Hospital in Saginaw of complications from cardiac arrest.
Stu was born Oct. 10, 1949 in Pigeon to the late C. Lee and Marie (Dast) Stirrett. He graduated from Laker High School in 1967. He served in US Army. He married Kathleen Kreager on Jan. 1, 1996 at home in Owendale. He retired as a truck driver from Lee Wood Contracting in Essexville and currently worked at Thumb Industries in Bad Axe. He was a member of Gagetown Church of the Nazarene, a former volunteer firefighter and chief (4 years) of the Brookfield Twp Fire Dept for 24 years, and former member of the Owendale Lions Club. He enjoyed dog sledding and was a member of Mid Union Sled Haulers (MUSH), Great Lakes Sled Dog Assoc, and International Sled Dog Racing Assoc.
Stu is survived by his wife Kathy "Katie;" children Stu (Laura) Stirrett of Canton, Chad (Renee) Stirrett of DeWitt, Sarah (Jarrett) Pratt of Pinnebog and Bridget Kreager of Midland; grandchildren Zoe, Grace, Gunnar, Braden, Jordan, Lana, Levi, Asher and Kaleb; and sister Judy (Ed) Markham of Cadillac.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7 at Gagetown Church of the Nazarene with Pastor DuWayne Loney officiating.
Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Friday at the Champagne Funeral Chapel in Pigeon.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Gagetown Church of the Nazarene or K9 Camo Companions.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Mar. 5, 2020