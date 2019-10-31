|
Jerry Z. Talaski, 68, of Elkton, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at home under hospice care. Jerry was born Nov. 13, 1950 in Bad Axe to the late Zigmund and Genevieve (Roberts) Talaski. He graduated from Harbor Beach High School in 1969. He married Agnes Deming on July 3, 1971 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rapson. He worked at Active Industries and Brighton Metal Products before becoming a free lance carpenter. He enjoyed camping and watching his grandchildren's sporting events. He is survived by his wife Agnes; sons J.D. (Angie) of Dearborn and Jeff of Pigeon; grandchildren Jaelyn and Coltyn; siblings Denise (Chuck) Kern of Port Huron, Debbie Glover of Florida, Randy of Florida, William of Bad Axe, Donna (Jerry) Peruski of Sand Point, Delphine (Karl) Trepkowski of Ubly, Alan (Sharon) of Florida, Andy (LeeAnn) of Kentucky, Bryan (Cherish) of Filion, Diane of Filion, and Deirdre of Jeddo; brother-in-law Butch Deming of Virginia and sister-in-law Cookie (Tom) Ekorn of Florida; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law and father-in-law Darl and Marge Deming and brothers David and Michael. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at Community Wesleyan Church in Elkton with Rev. Ean Green officiating. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Champagne Funeral Chapel in Pigeon. Memorials may be made to the family. www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Oct. 31, 2019