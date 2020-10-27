Jessica Grace Wooster-Carl
Jessica Grace Wooster-Carl, 31, of Port Huron, passed away on Oct. 22, 2020, in her home with her family by her side.
She was born on March 19, 1989, in Bad Axe.
Jessica was a Surgical Dermatology Technician with Dr. Hamzavi's Fort Gratiot office. She graduated from Port Huron Northern High School in 2007 and was active with her children's activities.
She is survived by her children Emily and Logan; mother Terri (Michael) Fitzgerald; father Kevin Wooster; sister and brother-in-law Sharon (Casey) Lutz; sister Haley (Sean Thomas) Wooster; brother Cole (Shyann Muntz) Wooster and brother JohnMichael Fitzgerald; grandparents Sharon Ellis, Ardith Wooster and Betty Carl; niece Shaylee Lutz; nephew Caiden Lutz; along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and loving friends.
A celebration of Jessica's life will take place at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron. Pastor Troy Hunter will officiate.
Visiting hours will be Friday, noon until the time of services at 3 p.m. in the funeral home.
Memorial tributes may be made to the American Cancer Society
To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
