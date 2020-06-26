Joan Lois Libka
Joan Lois Libka, 89, of Pigeon, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at home under hospice care.
Joan was born Feb. 5, 1931 in Caseville, the third of five children to the late Nobel and Alice (Duguid) Frank. She graduated from Pigeon High School in 1948 and then went from "Panther to Chippewa," when she attended Central Michigan University. She married Neil Libka on Sept. 10, 1949 at the former First Methodist Church in Pigeon; he preceded her in death on Oct. 14, 1996.
Her greatest joys were her home and family. She enjoyed traveling to Hawaii, Europe, and the Bahamas, fishing, knitting, working jigsaw and crossword puzzles, cooking and gardening. Joan was totally invested in the lives of her six children, and also volunteered as a Cub Scout den mother, member of the VFW Auxiliary, Thumb and Pigeon Bowling League Secretary, and the Laker High Band Parent's Association. She was a 70-year member of St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church-Berne where she was active in the adult Bible class, having read the entire Bible annually.
She is survived by her sons Harold (Jeanine) of Flint, Robert (Bonnie) of Lake in the Hills, Ill., Thomas (Debra) of Fishkill, N.Y., and Patrick of Clinton Twp.; daughter Mary (Michael) McKinnon of Winnebago, Ill.; as well as 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; brother Douglas (Kay) Frank of Saginaw, and nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her brother Richard Frank, sisters Helen Anschuetz and Mary Sieggreen, daughter Alice Libka, and grandson Ryan Libka.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 29 at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church-Berne with Rev. Steve Neuman officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Friends may begin gathering after 10 a.m. Monday at church. Champagne Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church or the charity of the donor's choice.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jun. 26, 2020.