Jodi Lee Voss
Jodi Lee Voss, 46 of Kinde, passed away under palliative care on Wednesday July 29, 2020 surrounded by her family. Jodi fought a courageous battle for five years.
Jodi was born on August 7, 1973 in Harbor Beach to Michael and Gerri Voss.
She attended St. Michael's Catholic School in Port Austin until sixth grade and graduated from North Huron High School in 1991. She received her associate's degree in accounting from Davenport University. She began working for Gemini Group while attending college and has been there for 27 years.
Jodi is survived by her daughter Kelsey Voss and dog Benny of Kinde; her parents Mike and Gerri Voss of Port Austin; her Rock Steve Bismack; sister Jaime Dybowski; brother-in-law Dave Dybowski; nephew and godson Carson Dybowski; in-laws Maryann and Ken Bismack, Kendra and Jason Berg, and Jeff and Karen Bismack; nieces and nephew Tyler Bismack, Alaina, Olivia, and Ashlyn Berg; and Grandma Jan Voss; her favorite cousin and companion J.B. (Jeff Booms); her TTE family, wonderful neighbors, and friends; along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Richard and Edna Horetski and Frank and Aldine Voss all of Port Austin; cousins Scott Voss, Walter Fisher, and David Luttman; and Beloved dog Sunshine.
A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Hubert Parish- Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bad Axe. Officiating will be Fr. T.J. Fleming. Burial will follow at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery in Port Austin. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service time at 11 a.m.
