Joel J. Weber
Joel J. Weber, 82 of Ruth, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at his home under hospice care, with his family by his side.
He was born on July 16, 1937 in Harbor Beach to the late Charles and Martha (Whipping) Weber. Joel served in the US Army from 1958-1959. He and Sharlyn Trepkoski were married on Nov. 25, 1961.
Joel displayed a lifelong dedication to farming the land that he loved. He was a skilled finish carpenter, mastering the art of bowl turning using a lathe and created many magnificent pieces of art. He was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, where he was a long time usher, he was a member of the Ruth Knights of Columbus, and the Two Cylinder Club. He meticulously restored antique John Deere Tractors and Model A Cars. Joel enjoyed his long service on the Huron County Planning Commission, he was an avid reader, and served as a Sherman Township Trustee. He and Sharlyn enjoyed traveling and visiting all 50 states and many cruise ship destinations.
Joel is survived by his wife Sharlyn Weber of Ruth, children, Craig (Becky) Weber, Karen (Christopher) Sweet and Jill (Scott) Kociba; eight grandchildren, Matthew, Nicole, Kendra, Mitch, Adam, Audrey, Rachel and Clara, and a sister Wilma Braun.
Funeral Mass for Joel will be Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 11 a.m., at Staints Peter and Paul Catholic Church of Ruth, of the Holy Apostles Parish, with Fr. Matt Federico officiating. Due to COVID restrictions, church occupancy during mass is limited to 50 people, with face masks required. Visitation for Joel will be on Tuesday, at the Ramsey Funeral Home of Harbor Beach, from 4-8 p.m. Visitation on Wednesday will be at the church beginning at 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. A Parish Vigil Service will take place on Tuesday, at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society
.
Memories can be shared at www.RamseyFH.com
Please note that at this time, we are still practicing social distancing.