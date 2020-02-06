|
John D. Kanaski, 63, of Elkton, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at McLaren Thumb Region in Bad Axe. John was born March 7, 1956 in Bad Axe to the late John and Arlene (Elliott) Kanaski. He graduated from Harbor Beach High School in 1974. He served in the US Air Force. He married Margie E. Farver on October 19, 1985 at the Elkton United Methodist Church. John retired in 2016 from Tower Automotive in Elkton after 36 years as a driver. He enjoyed NASCAR, traveling, visiting and helping friends and neighbors however he could. He helped at the annual church picnic by manning the grill and cutting the church lawn. He loved animals, especially his schnauzer Sassy. He is survived by his wife Margie; siblings Mari Ann (Paul) Lemke of Ubly, Brian (Josette) Kanaski of Verona and Jeffery Kanaski of Bad Axe; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10 at Elkton United Methodist Church with Rev. Won Kim officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Monday until the time of the service at church. Champagne Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. Memorials may be made to Elkton United Methodist Church or Thumb Animal Shelter. www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Feb. 6, 2020