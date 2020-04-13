|
John D. Soper
John D. Soper Sr., 90, of Bad Axe, went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at his residence.
John was born in Bad Axe, Michigan on March 26, 1930 to the late Bartholomew (Bert) and Mary (Neveau) Soper. He grew up on the family farm west of Bad Axe. John married his childhood sweetheart Lena (Fritz) on Aug. 26, 1950.
John was a deeply devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who adored his family and loved spending time with them. He will be greatly missed by his family, who loved him dearly.
His hobbies included hunting and fishing, as well as putting his woodworking skills to good use, creating hundreds of dog and bird houses for those who could use them. Many thought of him as an accomplished handy man based on his knowledge and ability to tackle any project.
He enjoyed working with his hands in several trades, including plumbing and heating, masonry, and sales with Huron Pride Ice Cream and the 7-Up bottling Company. He retired from the Carmet Company of Bad Axe.
John will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 70 years, Lena, and their six children: John D. Soper, Jr. of Adrian, David W. (Jean) Soper of Caro, Mark A. Soper (Rose Barnes) of Marion, Janet E. (Warren) Kirsch of Harbor Beach, Bert E. (Janet) Soper of Emmett, and Daniel R. (Cindy) Soper of Bad Axe. 17 grandchildren: Amanda, John, Adam, Joshua, Kevin, Laura, Zachary, Kelsey, Jacob, Jennifer, James, Jessie, Jessica, Bert, Daniel, Chase, and Lauren. Also 24 great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents, his brothers and sisters: Clarence, Russell, Albert, Clayton, Lavornis, Leona, Eileen, Beatrice, Ethel and James. John was recently predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Deborah Soper.
A private burial service will be held at Colfax Cemetery in Bad Axe. There will be a memorial service at the Bad Axe Free Methodist Church in the future when we can gather.
If you wish to offer your condolences to John's family, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Apr. 13, 2020