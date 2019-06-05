John Eben Asselin

John Eben Asselin passed away on May 28, 2019, at the age of 82. He was surrounded by his loved ones at his home in Ventura, California. John was born on June 20, 1936, in Warren, New Hampshire, the fourth of five children to Henry and Ernestine Asselin. John and his family lived in Warren until they moved to Laconia, NH. John was in the Army service for several years before settling in Ventura, California. John joined the Ventura County Fire Department in 1960, where he spent the remainder of his professional career until retiring as Battalion Chief in 1981. In 1972, he married Sandra Ruppel. They had a long and happy marriage, spending the later years traveling between California and Michigan. They spent the winter in Ventura and the summer in Harbor Beach, allowing them to be close to family and friends all year round. John is preceded in death by bother, Ted, and sisters, Pat and Judy. He is survived by his beloved wife Sandra of 48 years; his daughter, Tracy Davis; his step-sons, Greg and Brad Titus; special grandson, Chad Davis; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; his sister, Mickey Hagerty; and many nieces, nephews and friends. There will be a small intimate private family service. If you'd like to pay your respects, in lieu of flowers or gifts, the family wishes that donations be made in John's name to the Ventura County Fire Department (VCFD) Widows, Orphans and Assistance Fund at 3251 Corte Malpaso, Suite 501 Camarillo, CA, 93021; Harbor Beach Library at 105 N. Huron Ave, Harbor Beach, MI, 48441; St. Jude's at 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN, 38105; or the . Published in Huron Daily Tribune on June 5, 2019