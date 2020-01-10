Home

Ramsey Funeral Home, Inc.
425 State Street
Harbor Beach, MI 48441
(989) 479-3407
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Ramsey Funeral Home, Inc.
425 State Street
Harbor Beach, MI 48441
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Ramsey Funeral Home, Inc.
425 State Street
Harbor Beach, MI 48441
John Eddy

John Eddy Obituary
John Eddy, age 83 of Harbor Beach, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Arbor House Hospice in Saline. Funeral Services for John will be Saturday, Jan. 11, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Ramsey Funeral Home of Harbor Beach, with Rev. Edwin Reese officiating. Burial will follow in Rock Falls Cemetery. Visitation for John will be on Saturday from 11 a.m. until time of services at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Memories can be shared at www.RamseyFH.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jan. 10, 2020
