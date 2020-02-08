Home

John Ernest Woycik

John Ernest Woycik Obituary
John Ernest Woycik, 71, of Mount Morris, passed away on Jan. 31, 2020. John Ernest was born on Dec. 29, 1948, in Harbor Beach to the late Ernest and Ilene Woycik. He married Marcia Sue Auker on June 27, 1995. Marcia preceded him in death on May 11, 2016. John graduated in 1967 from Caseville Public Schools. John was on the varsity football teams from North Huron School and Caseville School. John was a laborer for Pigeon Manufacturing in Pigeon for 22 years. John loved playing pinball, skating rinks, bowling, winning stuffed animals at claw machines, camping, going to the casino, Tiger's games with his brother-in-law Roger, shopping at Menard's, being around his grandchildren and great-grandson, hanging out with family and friends. He is survived by his children, Tina Woycik, Ernest Woycik, and special friend, Michaeling Hart, and Adam Woycik, and fiancé Anahi Johnson; 12 grandchildren, Nicole, Connor, Xander, David, Akiah, Hailey, Alex, Britton, Gavin, Carter, Paige and Madeline; one special great-grandson, Avion; and several nieces and nephews; six brothers and sisters, Linda, and husband David Bolinger of Burton, Joyce, and husband, Roger Kendrick of Mount Morris, Terry, and wife, Rosie Woycik of Ortonville, Roy Woycik of Saginaw, Beverly, and husband, Richard Walline of Warren, and Charles Woycik; and special friend, Sue of Lake Orion. John was preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Ilene Woycik; and his brother, Philip Woycik. Obituary lovingly submitted by the family. Friends may share a memory online at martinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Feb. 8, 2020
