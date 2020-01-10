|
John Joseph Eddy, son of Jessie Avania (Miller) Eddy Weaver and John Joseph Eddy was born in Detroit, Michigan on Feb. 23, 1935. He graduated from Redford High School in 1954. He attended Henry Ford Community College where he studied engineering. He married the love of his life, Sheila Cowper of Harbor Beach, MI on March 4, 1960. Together they raised five children, have 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. John worked for the Ford Motor Company for 35 years, retiring as Preventative Maintenance Supervisor. He was a volunteer police officer for the Dearborn Police Department for 19 1/2 years. John was faithful to God and his church, serving as Sunday school teacher, junior department superintendent, church treasurer and son leader. He was a Godly example and mentor to many. John enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and established a tree farm. John was preceded in death by his mother, Jessie Avania (Miller) Eddy Weaver, his father, John Joseph Eddy, his step-father Paul Weaver, and his granddaughter Alyson Cate Collins. John is survived by his wife, Sheila Cowper Eddy, their five children: Kathy (Eddy) Renn of Washington, MI; Cheryl (Eddy) Kingman (Gil) of Advance, NC; John Eddy (Lynn) of Ypsilanti; Mark Eddy (Nicole) of Canton and Diane (Eddy) Collins (Keith) of South Lyon; 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, his brother Robert Lawrence Eddy (Melanie) of Canton and sister Shirley Paesani (Danny) of Naples, Florida. A celebration of his life will be held at Ramsey Funeral Home on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Visitation 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a service immediately following. Internment at Rock Falls Cemetery, Harbor Beach, MI. Memories can be shared at www.RamseyFH.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020