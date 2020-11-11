To the Rowland Family,

No words can ever express what an admired man your father was. My brother Loren (Class of 92) and myself (Class of 99) want to extend our heartfelt sympathies to you.

I have very fond memories of your dad. An absolute gentleman; fair, unprecedented, kind, caring, compassion for education..I can go on and on. From a very very young age I knew that I wanted to be a funeral director, and although a rather "taboo" profession John Rowland told me as a junior higher to reach for my dreams and never let anything or anyone get in the way of succeeding. We should all strive to be half the man he was!!

Rest easy Mr. John Rowland, we will take it from here.



Brandon R. Hurren

