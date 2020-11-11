John Mitchell Rowland
John Mitchell Rowland, 82, a lifelong resident of Bad Axe, Mich., passed away at his home on Nov. 6, 2020, following a short illness. He was born in Bad Axe on Jan. 28, 1938 to the late Leslie and Margaret (Mitchell) Rowland.
He graduated from Bad Axe High School in 1956 and entered the United States Marine Corps, where he served from 1957 – 1961. He went on to earn his undergraduate degree from Alma College, where he lettered for two years as the starting center on the Alma Scots football team. He earned his M.A. from Eastern Michigan University in 1968. By that point he had already begun what would be a 50-year career in education as an employee of Bad Axe Public Schools. He was initially hired as a teacher and coach. In 1966, he moved into administration, serving as Assistant High School Principal, and later as Principal at both the Junior High and High Schools. He also served as the school's Athletic Director for more than 20 years, including during Bad Axe's run to the Class C State Football Finals in 1978. He also coached several teams, including the 1985 Hatchet Football team. His career was capped by a stint as Superintendent of Schools. He also served as a member of the Bad Axe Chamber of Commerce, and as President of the Thumb B Athletic Association. In 2013, Bad Axe Pubic Schools named the Performing Arts Center after John and his late wife, Linda. A year later, he became one of the inaugural recipients of the Bad Axe Public School's Distinguished Alumni Award. He was also a long-time member of Verona Hills Golf Club.
John is survived by his three children John (Lina) Rowland of Nashville, Tenn., David (Jill) Rowland of Bad Axe and Sara Rowland-Herman of Hinsdale, Ill.; as well as six grandchildren, Elizabeth, John, Mitchell, Katie, Mia and Abby.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda (White) Rowland and his sister Anne Rowland LeSher.
The family wishes to acknowledge a number of individuals who have contributed greatly to John's care and well-being, including Beth Bouverette, Sylvia Cooper, the staff of A&D Home Health Care and especially the dedicated members of John's in-home nursing staff.
Following a private service, burial will be in Colfax Township Cemetery. The family intends to hold a public memorial service when circumstances permit. Arrangements are being handled by MacAlpine Funeral Home.
Any memorials in John's memory can be made to the Bad Axe Public School's Athletic Department (200 North Barrie Road, Suite 100, Bad Axe, MI 48413).
Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com
.