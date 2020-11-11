1/1
John Mitchell Rowland
1938 - 2020
John Mitchell Rowland
John Mitchell Rowland, 82, a lifelong resident of Bad Axe, Mich., passed away at his home on Nov. 6, 2020, following a short illness. He was born in Bad Axe on Jan. 28, 1938 to the late Leslie and Margaret (Mitchell) Rowland.
He graduated from Bad Axe High School in 1956 and entered the United States Marine Corps, where he served from 1957 – 1961. He went on to earn his undergraduate degree from Alma College, where he lettered for two years as the starting center on the Alma Scots football team. He earned his M.A. from Eastern Michigan University in 1968. By that point he had already begun what would be a 50-year career in education as an employee of Bad Axe Public Schools. He was initially hired as a teacher and coach. In 1966, he moved into administration, serving as Assistant High School Principal, and later as Principal at both the Junior High and High Schools. He also served as the school's Athletic Director for more than 20 years, including during Bad Axe's run to the Class C State Football Finals in 1978. He also coached several teams, including the 1985 Hatchet Football team. His career was capped by a stint as Superintendent of Schools. He also served as a member of the Bad Axe Chamber of Commerce, and as President of the Thumb B Athletic Association. In 2013, Bad Axe Pubic Schools named the Performing Arts Center after John and his late wife, Linda. A year later, he became one of the inaugural recipients of the Bad Axe Public School's Distinguished Alumni Award. He was also a long-time member of Verona Hills Golf Club.
John is survived by his three children John (Lina) Rowland of Nashville, Tenn., David (Jill) Rowland of Bad Axe and Sara Rowland-Herman of Hinsdale, Ill.; as well as six grandchildren, Elizabeth, John, Mitchell, Katie, Mia and Abby.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda (White) Rowland and his sister Anne Rowland LeSher.
The family wishes to acknowledge a number of individuals who have contributed greatly to John's care and well-being, including Beth Bouverette, Sylvia Cooper, the staff of A&D Home Health Care and especially the dedicated members of John's in-home nursing staff.
Following a private service, burial will be in Colfax Township Cemetery. The family intends to hold a public memorial service when circumstances permit. Arrangements are being handled by MacAlpine Funeral Home.
Any memorials in John's memory can be made to the Bad Axe Public School's Athletic Department (200 North Barrie Road, Suite 100, Bad Axe, MI 48413).
Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com.



Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
November 10, 2020
To the Rowland Family,
No words can ever express what an admired man your father was. My brother Loren (Class of 92) and myself (Class of 99) want to extend our heartfelt sympathies to you.
I have very fond memories of your dad. An absolute gentleman; fair, unprecedented, kind, caring, compassion for education..I can go on and on. From a very very young age I knew that I wanted to be a funeral director, and although a rather "taboo" profession John Rowland told me as a junior higher to reach for my dreams and never let anything or anyone get in the way of succeeding. We should all strive to be half the man he was!!
Rest easy Mr. John Rowland, we will take it from here.

Brandon R. Hurren
Brandon Hurren
Student
November 10, 2020
RIP Mr. Rowland Sympathy to his family.
Amanda Humphrey
November 10, 2020
We extend our heartfelt sympathy to Sara, the girls, and the whole family. Sara’s girls and ours have been friends since birth. She has told us what wonderful things he and Linda had done for the schools and the community.

With love,
Allyn Schaub and Gary Kronen
Allyn Schaub
Friend
November 9, 2020
Dear Rowland family,
Our deepest sympathy to all of you. Mr. Rowland was a wonderful man, always kind and a warm smile.
Sincerely,
Rhonda, Greg and Amanda Matelski
Rhonda Matelski
Acquaintance
November 9, 2020
We were very sorry to learn of John's death. He was a good and compassionate man who cared deeply about children. He and Linda were good friends and helped us with our transition when we moved to Bad Axe. He will be greatly missed by us and the entire Bad Axe community
john and Melissa males
Friend
November 9, 2020
So sorry to hear about your dad. My grandparents so loved and enjoyed your whole family. (Emma and Barney Alexander) You all will be in our prayers.
Bev Stakov
Friend
November 9, 2020
Wishing the family and dearest friends peace and great memories

Norma Steinhardt Bour
Norma Bour
November 8, 2020
Dave & Jill, So sorry to hear about your dad. He was a great mentory for the Bad Axe Public Schools. You are in our thoughts and prayers. May he rest in peace now. Deb (Wisneski) Dekoski.
Debbie Dekoski
Student
November 8, 2020
So sorry to hear this , thoughts and prayers go out to all of you . Mr Rowland was a great man.
Annette King
Student
November 8, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
James Badgley
Friend
November 8, 2020
John was one of my favorite clients. I will miss him dearly.
Eva Duncan
Friend
November 8, 2020
Mr Rowland was a wonderful man. I remember him being my principle for several years but he wasn't just a principle he was a friend to all the students. He will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. I know Linda was waiting with open arms for him.
Kelly Adams
Student
