John Victor Champagne

John Victor Champagne, 63, of Bad Axe, MI, went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 12, 2019, in the comfort of his home, amongst his family. John was born on July 19, 1955, to Peter and Hisako (Susie) Shirai Champagne, Jr. in Bad Axe, MI. Growing up, John attended country school most of his childhood; eventually graduating from Bad Axe High School, where he met the love of his life, Cindy (Yaroch) Champagne. On Sept. 15, 1979, John and Cindy were joined in marriage and started their life together. They had two children, Ryan and Robin. John worked at Tower Automotive in Elkton, MI for 45 years. Between country school and work, John made lifelong friendships with many people in his community. John enjoyed anything and everything outdoors; hunting, fishing, sawing, and cutting wood were some of his favorite hobbies. Nothing was more important to him than his family, working his entire life to make sure they were taken care of. He devoted much of his time to helping friends and neighbors in need; with whatever it may be. John was one in a million and will be missed greatly by many. His presence will be everlasting, especially in Huron County, and in the hearts of his friends and family. He is survived by his loving wife, Cindy Champagne of Bad Axe; children Ryan (Christine) Champagne of Bad Axe, and Robin (Chris) Jorgenson of Norman, OK; his mother, Hisako (Susie) Champagne of Bad Axe; sister Nancy (Don) Bouck of Bad Axe; grandchildren that meant the world to him, Ayden and Bryce Champagne; Quinton and Remington Jorgenson; in-laws, Ron and Geri Landenberg of Bad Axe, Ron and Marilyn Lamke of Bad Axe, Dan and Vanda Yaroch of Midland, Rick and Sharon Yaroch of Sanford, Steve and Shelly Lipford of Lapeer, and Suzanne Majznerski of Essexville and numerous nephews and nieces that he loved dearly. John is preceded in death by his father Peter Champagne Jr., sister Susan Landenberg, his four legged best friend Bubba, and many caring friends that were like family. John never liked to be the center of attention, so per his wishes, there will be no service. A memorial/celebration of life will be held at a later date with his friends and family. Memorials may be offered to the family to use at their discretion. If you wish to offer your condolences to the Champagne family, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Apr. 13, 2019