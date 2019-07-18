Home

Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
John Walter Woodchisky Sr.


1937 - 2019
John Walter Woodchisky Sr. Obituary
John Walter Woodchisky Sr. passed away peacefully In McLaren Port Huron on July 15, 2019. John was born on April 5, 1937, in Minden City, MI to Walter and Lillian (Lautner) Woodchisky. He married Jeannette Brown on Nov. 28, 1950, at Selfridge Air Force Base. He graduated from Ubly High School and from there decided to go into the military acting as a medic. He was a 20 year veteran serving in Air Force and Navy. During which he did a tour in Vietnam. John was a former member of the Thumb Veterans Organization. When he retired from the military he worked as a mechanic at the sugar factory, first in Croswell then in Sebewaing, where he worked for 25 years. He loved working on tractors, cars, and going to auctions. He loved being around his children, grand children, and great grand children. He enjoyed watching Ice Road Truckers. He loved dancing with his wife to the polkas, and he loved saying "I love you". John is survived by his wife Jeannette Woodchisky of Ubly, two daughters, Mary Woodchisky-White of Ubly, Janice (John) Carter of West Burlington, Iowa; six grandchildren and two honorary grandchildren, John Woodchisky III, Dennis Carter, Edmond Woodchisky, Robert (Kassandra) Woodchisky, Alaina (Preston) White, Kady White, Courteney Grubbs, Keli (Jim) Woodchisky; many great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, two sisters. John is preceded in death by his son John Woodchisky Jr, his brother Donald R. Woodchisky; four brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. The funeral service for John will be at 3 p.m., Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Smigielski Funeral Home in Minden City. Rev. Nathan Harburg, pastor of Good Shepherd Parish in Ubly will officiate. John's final resting place will be with his family in St. Ignatius Catholic Cemetery in Freiburg. Visitation will be at the Smigielski Funeral Home on Friday from 1 p.m. until the service at 3 p.m. In John's memory, please consider a donation to Fiddler's Field Assisted Living in Bad Axe or to his family, care of his wife, Jeannette. Please visit www.smigielskifuneralhomes.com to express your sympathy and sign the guestbook for John's family.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on July 18, 2019
