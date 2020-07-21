Jon Mark Walsh
Mr. Jon Mark Walsh, 55, of Sandusky, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at his home.
He was born July 1, 1965, in Cass City, the son of W. Joseph and Patricia J. (Otulakowski) Walsh.
Jon liked gardening, cars, cooking, taking walks, music, shopping at thrift stores, his religion (which was very important to him) and time with his family and family gatherings.
Jon is survived by his parents W. Joseph and Patricia Walsh of Ubly; siblings Dr. Diana (Robert Reuss) Walsh-Reuss of Calif., Paul Joseph Walsh of Ubly, Laura Anne (Paul) Ubelhor of Lakeville, Stephen Michael (Holly) Walsh and Joseph Patrick (Kim) Walsh, both of Ubly and Rickelle Jennifer Walsh of Bad Axe; nieces and nephews, Ashley Walsh, Leann (Harry) Grifka, Amanda (Randy) Smith, Adam (Danielle) Walsh, Sarah Walsh, Trevor Walsh and Jesse Weaver; great nieces and nephews, Sara Grifka, Eric Grifka and Finn Walsh.
He was predeceased by a nephew, Brent Tinsey.
Visitation is Friday, July 24, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Freiburger Cemetery. Fr. Nathan Harburg officiating.
Please bring a lawn chair to sit on. Burial will be in Freiburger Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.thabetfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Thabet Funeral Home, Cass City.