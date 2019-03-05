Joseph Nelson Brouillette M.D.

Joseph Nelson Brouillette, 89, passed away peacefully on Feb. 27, 2019, in Fort Pierce, FL. He was born on Sept. 7, 1929, in Brattleboro, VT, to Joseph and Celia (Jarvis) Brouillette. He attended dental and medical school at the University of Maryland, residency at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. He served four years in the Navy. He married Sally Chapman on June 16, 1962 and raised five sons. Nelson practiced General Surgery in Bad Axe, MI and started the EMT service. In 1980, the family moved to Florida and he set up a Colon and Rectal Surgery practice in Winter Park, FL serving hospitals including Orlando Regional. He was a published author and served as editor of the Journal of the Florida Medical Association. After being a surgeon, he was a General Practitioner at locations across the United States, retiring in Stuart, FL in 2007. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Sally, his sons and their wives: Joseph (Tiffany), John (Truc), James (Becky Lau), Jeffrey (Brenna), Jason (Ashley) and his beloved grandchildren: Devin, Madison, Ryan, Justin, Danielle, Jessica, Jacob, Elle, John William and Julia. Nelson was predeceased by his sister Dorothy and his brother Robert. For more information visit www.tinyurl.com/JNBrouillette Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Mar. 5, 2019