Joseph SlotnickJoseph Slotnick, 92, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, surrounded by beloved family in his home in Avon Park Florida.Joseph was born in Detroit on May 4, 1928 to the late Samuel and Jennie Slotnick and was the oldest of six sons. He enjoyed playing football in high school and at Alma College, sharing many fond memories of those times. He proudly served in the Army as a supply sergeant during the Korean War.Joseph was a business owner of Layfette Sales in Detroit for many years and valued a hard day's work. He eventually retired to Port Austin and spent many wonderful years at his home on the lake with family and friends. He loved to golf, garden, and travel. He enjoyed spending the winter months in Avon Park, Florida where he enjoyed golfing and warm winters with friends.Left to cherish his memory and carry his legacy is his wife Margie Slotnick; children, Sandra (Steve) Bell, Joseph Slotnick Jr., Richard (Irish) Slotnick, Robert Slotnick, Faith Schechtman, and Rebecca (Chris) Fitzpatrick; 16 grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Aaron Slotnick, Mervin (Kay) Slotnick, and Bernie (Carol) Slotnick.He is preceded in death by his son, Samuel Slotnick and his adopted son, Grant Wiley; and his brothers, Kenneth Slotnick and Jake Slotnick.Joseph was a loving and honest man with a strong work ethic. Above all he valued his family and his ancestry, always sharing stories of his origins and the rich life he led. He will be greatly missed by many. No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned. The family will notify loved ones in the future when a service is scheduled.