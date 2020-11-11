Josephine Fitzpatrick

Josephine Fitzpatrick passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 in Caseville, while surrounded by her family.

She was born on May 12, 1926 to the late Nicholas and Ordonna Vrancheff. On Aug. 12, 1944 she was united in marriage to Raymond Francis Fitzpatrick at St. Francis Xavier. Jo was a member of St. Roch Catholic Church for many years where she was a Eucharistic Minister and was very involved in the widows group following her husband's passing. She worked for many years as a secretary at Evenheat Kiln. She enjoyed spending time with her family, having bonfires in the summer at the Caseville Beach, taking long walks and joining her friends for coffee at Walt's Restaurant in Caseville. She also loved serving the Lord by visiting people in the hospital and the homebound. She was an avid reader, enjoyed doing crosswords and getting manicures and pedicures with her daughters.

She is survived by her children Richard (Patti) Fitzpatrick, Diane (Tom) Lazuka, Carol Anne (Randy) Kyles, Rebecca Cieslinski, Kevin (Lori) Fitzpatrick, Marianne (Bruce) Bourton, and Daniel (Lynn) Fitzpatrick; her grandchildren Laurence (Tracy) Baker, Scott (Renee) Baker, Randy Baker, Jeffrey (Michelle) Baker, Brian Baker, Stephanie (Kirk) Yancey, Douglas (Jennifer) Fitzpatrick, Thomas Lazuka, Tonya Lazuka, Mathew (Tara) Kyles, Nicole (Fons) Verbunt, Christopher (Amy) Cieslinski, Kelly (Bret) Hubbard, Chase Fitzpatrick, Nicole (Mark) Chapman, John (Dawn) Dombrowski, Andrew Dombrowski, Holly (Jack) Lipinski, and Gracie Fitzpatrick. Josephine was also surrounded by her many loving great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Raymond Francis Fitzpatrick; her father and mother, Nicholas and Ordonna Vrancheff; her brother Teddy; her daughter Gail Baker; and her granddaughter Danielle Fitzpatrick.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Champagne Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store