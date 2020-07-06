Josephine Helen Ottinger

Josephine Helen Ottinger, 68, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 29, 2020 at McLaren Bay Region, Bay City, Michigan.

She was born on Oct. 15, 1951 in Bad Axe, the daughter of the late Peter and Christina (Zimpkoski) Klosowski. Jo (Klosowski) and Paul James Ottinger were married on Oct. 27, 1972.

She is survived by her husband, Paul, her children, Paul Ottinger, Jr., Kathi (Geoffrey) Mead and Kelli (Brad Miller) Ottinger; as well as her three grandsons, Jacob Miller, Henrik Mead, and Weston Miller.

Josephine is also survived by her sisters, Violet (LeRoy) Jennings, Mary Smith; her brothers, Robert (Mary) Klosowski, John Klosowski, and her sister-in-law Pat (Carl) Boyer, as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Michael Smith, nephew Tim Jennings, great-nephew Lucas Klosowski, sister-in-law Jane Williams and her mother and father-in-law George and Clara (Shepherd) Ottinger.

Visitation will be in the Knoblock Funeral Home, Kinde on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 2 to 8 p.m.

A private funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with private burial at New River Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store