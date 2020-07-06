1/1
Josephine Helen Ottinger
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine Helen Ottinger
Josephine Helen Ottinger, 68, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 29, 2020 at McLaren Bay Region, Bay City, Michigan.
She was born on Oct. 15, 1951 in Bad Axe, the daughter of the late Peter and Christina (Zimpkoski) Klosowski. Jo (Klosowski) and Paul James Ottinger were married on Oct. 27, 1972.
She is survived by her husband, Paul, her children, Paul Ottinger, Jr., Kathi (Geoffrey) Mead and Kelli (Brad Miller) Ottinger; as well as her three grandsons, Jacob Miller, Henrik Mead, and Weston Miller.
Josephine is also survived by her sisters, Violet (LeRoy) Jennings, Mary Smith; her brothers, Robert (Mary) Klosowski, John Klosowski, and her sister-in-law Pat (Carl) Boyer, as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Michael Smith, nephew Tim Jennings, great-nephew Lucas Klosowski, sister-in-law Jane Williams and her mother and father-in-law George and Clara (Shepherd) Ottinger.
Visitation will be in the Knoblock Funeral Home, Kinde on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 2 to 8 p.m.
A private funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with private burial at New River Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved