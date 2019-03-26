Josue Montesinos, 37, of Bad Axe, went to heaven on March 23, 2019. Josue was born in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, on Jan. 30, 1982. He graduated high school in Glassboro, New Jersey and joined the Army in 2005, serving honorably until 2012. While in the Army, Josue was a combat engineer and a decorated combat veteran who served his country in Iraq. He had a passion for helping children and was completing his Master's Degree from American Military University. Above all else, Josue was a loving and devoted father to his children. Josue is survived by his children who were his pride and joy - Brandon, Isabella and Hannah Montesinos, his "adopted" family, his military family who always had his "six", special friends and his beloved dog, Bella. Josue was preceded in death by his daughter, Jessica and his father, Leon Johnson. His family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Covenant Hospital and Gift of Life, who went above and beyond to provide him the best care and overwhelming support to his young family. Services be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Kaufman Funeral Home in Bad Axe. Burial, with military honors will be in Colfax Township Cemetery. Friends may call at the Kaufman Funeral Home on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the service time at 1 p.m. If you wish to offer your condolences to Josue's family, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary