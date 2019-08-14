|
Joyce Ann DeGrow Smith, 88, of Pigeon, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and a close friend on Aug. 12, 2019. Joyce was born in Kingston, Michigan on Oct. 9, 1930, to the late Lewis and Nellie DeGrow. She met her husband, Robert "Bob" L. Smith at Mackinaw Island on a senior trip in 1947. They were married on April 1, 1949 at the Kingston Methodist Church. Joyce graduated at the age of 16 as valedictorian of Kingston High School, and completed two years of study at a business school. She raised four children, separated by only five years, and returned to work as an administrative assistant for over 30 years with Romzek Insurance. She enjoyed entertaining others, grandchildren, gardening, bird watching, reading, Bible study and traveling to exotic places like Hawaii and Spain. She is survived by her husband, Robert Smith, her sister Cora "Dottie" (the late Willie) Henny, and by three children: Barbara (Don) Faupel of Elkton, Robert (Kathy) Smith of Caro, and Linda (Burton) Keefer of Pigeon; 10 grandchildren, David Faupel, Kevin Faupel, Rebecca Smith, Jeremy (Gina) Smith, Anthony (Sherryl) Smith, Michel (Natalie) Keefer, Matthew (Kari) Keefer, Mark Shetler, Gordon Olson, and Mariah (Joshua) Shetler Welling; 10 great-grandchildren, Sebastien Vesel, Olivia Vesel, Caleb Smith, Jeremiah Smith, Lauren Keefer, Haley Keefer, Taylor (Colter) Whitmore, Austin Keefer, Austin Weary, and Sophia Keefer. She was preceded in death by her daughter Betty Shetler, son-in-law Gordon Olsen, her grandchildren Ann Faupel, Beth Faupel, Cindy Faupel, Grace Faupel; and her brothers Richard (Jean) DeGrow, Gerald (Ruth) DeGrow, and sister Sarah "Eleanor" (Stanley) Bass. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at the Champagne Funeral Chapel in Pigeon with Rev. Matthew Chapman officiating. Burial will be in Caseville Township Cemetery. Visitation will be 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Champagne Funeral Chapel and one hour before the service on Friday. Memorials may be made to Hayes/Bay Port United Methodist Church. www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Aug. 14, 2019