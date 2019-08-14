Home

POWERED BY

Services
Champagne Funeral Chapel
7356 W Michigan Ave
Pigeon, MI 48755
989-453-2324
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Champagne Funeral Chapel
7356 W Michigan Ave
Pigeon, MI 48755
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Champagne Funeral Chapel
7356 W Michigan Ave
Pigeon, MI 48755
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Champagne Funeral Chapel
7356 W Michigan Ave
Pigeon, MI 48755
View Map

Joyce Ann DeGrow Smith


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Ann DeGrow Smith Obituary
Joyce Ann DeGrow Smith, 88, of Pigeon, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and a close friend on Aug. 12, 2019. Joyce was born in Kingston, Michigan on Oct. 9, 1930, to the late Lewis and Nellie DeGrow. She met her husband, Robert "Bob" L. Smith at Mackinaw Island on a senior trip in 1947. They were married on April 1, 1949 at the Kingston Methodist Church. Joyce graduated at the age of 16 as valedictorian of Kingston High School, and completed two years of study at a business school. She raised four children, separated by only five years, and returned to work as an administrative assistant for over 30 years with Romzek Insurance. She enjoyed entertaining others, grandchildren, gardening, bird watching, reading, Bible study and traveling to exotic places like Hawaii and Spain. She is survived by her husband, Robert Smith, her sister Cora "Dottie" (the late Willie) Henny, and by three children: Barbara (Don) Faupel of Elkton, Robert (Kathy) Smith of Caro, and Linda (Burton) Keefer of Pigeon; 10 grandchildren, David Faupel, Kevin Faupel, Rebecca Smith, Jeremy (Gina) Smith, Anthony (Sherryl) Smith, Michel (Natalie) Keefer, Matthew (Kari) Keefer, Mark Shetler, Gordon Olson, and Mariah (Joshua) Shetler Welling; 10 great-grandchildren, Sebastien Vesel, Olivia Vesel, Caleb Smith, Jeremiah Smith, Lauren Keefer, Haley Keefer, Taylor (Colter) Whitmore, Austin Keefer, Austin Weary, and Sophia Keefer. She was preceded in death by her daughter Betty Shetler, son-in-law Gordon Olsen, her grandchildren Ann Faupel, Beth Faupel, Cindy Faupel, Grace Faupel; and her brothers Richard (Jean) DeGrow, Gerald (Ruth) DeGrow, and sister Sarah "Eleanor" (Stanley) Bass. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at the Champagne Funeral Chapel in Pigeon with Rev. Matthew Chapman officiating. Burial will be in Caseville Township Cemetery. Visitation will be 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Champagne Funeral Chapel and one hour before the service on Friday. Memorials may be made to Hayes/Bay Port United Methodist Church. www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now