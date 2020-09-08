1/1
Joyce McCormick Werner
Joyce McCormick Werner, 84, of Pigeon, passed away peacefully with her family beside her on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 after a short illness.
Joyce was born June 4, 1936 in Caseville to the late Dudley and Ethel (Thompson) McCormick. She graduated from Pigeon High School in 1954. She married Larry Werner on June 25, 1955 at Pigeon First United Methodist Church.
Joyce worked for years with Larry at their Country Market in Bay Port and sold real estate with him for many years at Real Estate One. She also worked for many years at the Carriage House Flowers in Elkton and Bad Axe. Joyce attended the Caseville United Methodist Church. Joyce's most cherished moments were the ones spent with her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, on the boat, vacationing and holiday dinners.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years Larry; son Steve (fiancee Julie Champagne) of Elkton and daughter Sherri of Bad Axe; five wonderful grandchildren who meant the world to her, Tera (Aaron) Johns, Kayla (Mike) Champagne, Ryan (Meriah) Werner, Austin and Garett Strahan; 10 great-grandchildren Richard, Olivia, Jacob, Mia, and Daniel Johns, Easton, Brinley and Mackensie Champagne, Carson and Paxton Werner; brother Doug Behr of Midland; her amazing sisters-in-law Peggy Malone, Patsy Reiter, both of Burt, Bonnie (Eric) Smith of Oscoda, and Cozette McCormick of Sand Point, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Joyce was preceded in death by her mother-in-law and father-in-law Elaine Williams and Irvine Werner; her twin brother James McCormick, brother Dr. Edward (Jean) Behr, nephews Jeffrey Malone and Doug Gordon, brothers-in-law Thomas Malone and Melvin Reiter.
Private family funeral services will be at the Champagne Funeral Chapel in Pigeon.
The family of Joyce wish to send their greatest gratitude to the staff of Compassus Hospice and Courtney Manor. Condolences may be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com

Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Champagne Funeral Chapel
7356 W Michigan Ave
Pigeon, MI 48755
989-453-2324
