Joycelynn Fay Blome
Joycelynn Fay Blome, 77, of Saginaw, formerly of Pigeon, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Caretel Inns in Bay City.
Joycelynn was born September 7, 1942 in Pigeon to the late Robert and Mildred (Sting) Brink. She graduated from Pigeon High School in 1960 and went on to work locally at the A&P, Dutch Kettle Restaurant and Michigan Sugar. She enjoyed bowling, golfing, quilting, gardening, and most of all spending time with her grandsons.
She is survived by her sons Layne Henne of Pigeon, Bob (Teresa) Blome of Saginaw and Tom (Rebecca) Blome of Frankenmuth; and grandsons Evan and Ethan.
Funeral services will be 7 p.m. Thursday, July 16 at the Champagne Funeral Chapel with Rev. Karen Bouverette officiating. Visitation will be 2-7 p.m. Thursday. Condolences may be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com