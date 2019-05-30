Home

Kaufman & Company Funeral Home
84 Westland Drive
Bad Axe, MI 48413
(989) 269-3000
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kaufman & Company Funeral Home
84 Westland Drive
Bad Axe, MI 48413
View Map
Service
Friday, May 31, 2019
7:00 PM
Kaufman & Company Funeral Home
84 Westland Drive
Bad Axe, MI 48413
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church/St. Hubert Parish
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church/St. Hubert Parish

Judith A. Reimann

Judith A. Reimann Obituary
Judith A. Reimann, 72, of Bad Axe, passed away on Wednesday, May 29 at McLaren Thumb Region. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. on Friday May 31 at Kaufman Funeral Home in Bad Axe ending with a parish scripture service at 7 p.m. Funeral will take place at 11 a.m. June 1 at Sacred Heart Church/St. Hubert Parish. Visitation will also be held from 10 a.n. until the time of Mass at 11 a.m. June 1. A full obituary will appear in Friday's edition of the Tribune.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on May 30, 2019
