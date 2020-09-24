Judith Ann Roggenbuck

Judith Ann (Blalock) Roggenbuck, 77, passed away peacefully on Sept. 23, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. She passed away surrounded by her six children. Judy loved everyone and found joy in everything. Her favorite things included watching the Tigers, playing Yahtzee, beautiful fall weather and all animals. She was loved by all and greatly missed.

Judith is survived by her children, Thomas (Ellen) Roggenbuck, Julie (Brad) Essenmacher, Colleen (Ed) Guza, Kathy (Dean) McCrossen, Christine (Michael) Olds, Janet (Chris) Hull; and her grandchildren, Tessa, Allie, Thomas, Samantha (Lyle), Nick, Curtis, Tyler (MacKensye), Seth (Kaylee), Nolan, Mitchell, Trevor, Drew, Janie, Olivia, Owen; and her great grandchildren, Louie, Hudson, Nora and Esme.

Judy's family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Compassus Hospice and United Hospice of Marlette for their exceptional care and support. Donations can be made to United Hospice Service or Everybody vs Parkinson's (the Kirk Gibson Foundation).

Cremation has taken place. Arrangements are being handled by the Ramsey Funeral Home of Harbor Beach.



