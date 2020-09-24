1/1
Judith Ann Roggenbuck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Ann Roggenbuck
Judith Ann (Blalock) Roggenbuck, 77, passed away peacefully on Sept. 23, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. She passed away surrounded by her six children. Judy loved everyone and found joy in everything. Her favorite things included watching the Tigers, playing Yahtzee, beautiful fall weather and all animals. She was loved by all and greatly missed.
Judith is survived by her children, Thomas (Ellen) Roggenbuck, Julie (Brad) Essenmacher, Colleen (Ed) Guza, Kathy (Dean) McCrossen, Christine (Michael) Olds, Janet (Chris) Hull; and her grandchildren, Tessa, Allie, Thomas, Samantha (Lyle), Nick, Curtis, Tyler (MacKensye), Seth (Kaylee), Nolan, Mitchell, Trevor, Drew, Janie, Olivia, Owen; and her great grandchildren, Louie, Hudson, Nora and Esme.
Judy's family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Compassus Hospice and United Hospice of Marlette for their exceptional care and support. Donations can be made to United Hospice Service or Everybody vs Parkinson's (the Kirk Gibson Foundation).
Cremation has taken place. Arrangements are being handled by the Ramsey Funeral Home of Harbor Beach.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ramsey Funeral Home, Inc.
425 State Street
Harbor Beach, MI 48441
(989) 479-3407
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ramsey Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved