Judith Marie Stacer
Judith Marie Stacer, 77 of Harbor Beach, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at home surrounded by family and under hospice care.
Judy was born on June 28, 1943, in Harbor Beach to the late Robert and Mary (Artman) Wipping. She married Calvin Stacer on May 2, 1964, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Ruth.
Judy graduated from Sts. Peter & Paul High School in 1961. She was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church, where she served on the Altar Society.
Judy loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, caring for her vegetable and flower gardens, and her chickens and purple martins. She loved to read, made beautiful quilts, and enjoyed spending time with her neighborhood friends by celebrating monthly birthday lunches. Judy and Calvin spent over 10 years square dancing with friends, and she was famous at family dinners for making knadel, a German bread and potato dumpling dish. Judy was not only a farmer's wife, she was also a farmer. She loved the land and ran the farm herself with her sons' help for 20 years.
Judy is survived by her husband of 56 years, Calvin, of Harbor Beach; her daughter, Michele (Cate) Stacer-Bransfield, of St. Petersburg, Florida; daughters-in-law, Keri Stacer and Michele Stacer, both of Ruth; and her son, Scott Stacer, of Ruth; her grandchildren, Lauren and Bentley Stacer; siblings Mike (Joan) Wipping of Auburn; Sally (Ray) O'Henley of Ruth; Jean Zurek and Madilyn Stacer, both of Harbor Beach; and several nieces and nephews.
Judy was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Mary Louise, and sons, Paul and Thomas, and siblings Dennis Stacer, Thelma (Ray) Browski, and Phyllis (Richard) Ross.
Funeral Mass for Judy Stacer will be Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 1 p.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, of the Holy Name of Mary Parish, with Fr. George Amos officiating. Visitation for Judy will be at the church, beginning at noon until the time of service. Cremation has taken place at Sunset Valley Crematory of Bay City. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Face masks are required per state law, social distancing restrictions apply, and attendees are limited to 50 people.
Care has been entrusted to Ramsey Funeral Home in Harbor Beach. Memorials may be made to the family discretionary fund, and memories can be shared at www.ramseyfh.com
