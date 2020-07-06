1/1
Judith Peruski
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Peruski
Judith Peruski, 77, of Bad Axe, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at McLaren Lapeer Region Hospital.
Judith was born May 23, 1943 in Bad Axe, daughter of the late James and Bernice (Bellinger) Costello. She married Leonard Peruski on Nov. 9, 1963 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bad Axe. He preceded her in death on April 12, 2009.
Judith enjoyed gardening, cooking, traveling, reading and spending time with her family and friends.
Judith is survived by a son, Brian Peruski of Essexville and two daughters, Sandy (Glenn) Sturm of Grand Blanc and Linda (Chad) Deitering of Lapeer;
three grandchildren, Lauren Sturm of Grand Blanc, Natalie Deitering and Matthew Deitering of Lapeer; sister Carol (Robert) Sweeney of Ubly.
She was preceded in death by brother William Costello.
She will be laid to eternal rest at Sacred Heart Cemetery with a graveside ceremony Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. Friends may gather at the cemetery prior to the 11 a.m. service time.
If you wish to offer your condolences to the family, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved