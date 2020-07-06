Judith Peruski
Judith Peruski, 77, of Bad Axe, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at McLaren Lapeer Region Hospital.
Judith was born May 23, 1943 in Bad Axe, daughter of the late James and Bernice (Bellinger) Costello. She married Leonard Peruski on Nov. 9, 1963 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bad Axe. He preceded her in death on April 12, 2009.
Judith enjoyed gardening, cooking, traveling, reading and spending time with her family and friends.
Judith is survived by a son, Brian Peruski of Essexville and two daughters, Sandy (Glenn) Sturm of Grand Blanc and Linda (Chad) Deitering of Lapeer;
three grandchildren, Lauren Sturm of Grand Blanc, Natalie Deitering and Matthew Deitering of Lapeer; sister Carol (Robert) Sweeney of Ubly.
She was preceded in death by brother William Costello.
She will be laid to eternal rest at Sacred Heart Cemetery with a graveside ceremony Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. Friends may gather at the cemetery prior to the 11 a.m. service time.
If you wish to offer your condolences to the family, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com