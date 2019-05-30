Services Kaufman & Company Funeral Home 84 Westland Drive Bad Axe , MI 48413 (989) 269-3000 Visitation 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM Kaufman & Company Funeral Home 84 Westland Drive Bad Axe , MI 48413 View Map Service 7:00 PM Kaufman & Company Funeral Home 84 Westland Drive Bad Axe , MI 48413 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Sacred Heart Church/St. Hubert Parish Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Hubert Parish – Sacred Heart Catholic Church Judith Reimann

1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Judith Reimann, 72, of Bad Axe, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at McLaren Bay Region in Bad Axe. She was born on Sept. 18, 1946, in Ruth, daughter of the late William and Margaret (Hessling) Eppenbrock. She married William "Bill" Reimann on Sept. 14, 1968, at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Ruth. Bill preceded her in death on Nov. 12, 2011. Judy is survived by two daughters – Lori (Joe) Pittman of Overland Park, KS and Heidi (Michael) Bogan of Bad Axe; two brothers – Harold Eppenbrock of Bad Axe and Fr. Donald Eppenbrock of Lexington; two sisters – Kitty Rogers of Bad Axe and Janie Shuart of Bad Axe; two grandsons – Lucas and Logan Pittman of Overland Park, KS; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by one brother – Henry Eppenbrock; two sisters – Ruth Schramski and Margaret Carpenter. She worked in the banking industry for 41 years and at the Huron County Department of Veteran's Affairs for the past several years. However, her favorite job was greeting fans as the ticket taker at Bad Axe Public Schools athletic events. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Hubert Parish – Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Officiating will be Fr. Rob Howe. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 2 to 7 p.m. with a scripture service being offered at 7 p.m. at the Kaufman Funeral Home in Bad Axe. Visitation will also be at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the service time at 11 a.m. Memorials may be offered to Bad Axe Athletics or Huron County Soldiers and Sailors Relief Fund. If you wish to offer your condolences to the family, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune from May 30 to May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries