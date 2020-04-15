Home

KNOBLOCK FUNERAL HOME - Kinde
5720 N VAN DYKE
Kinde, MI 48445
989-874-4022

Judith St. George

Judith St. George Obituary
Judith St. George
Judith St. George, 70, of Port Austin passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at McLaren Bay Region in Bay City. She was born on May 17, 1949 in Bad Axe, Michigan the daughter of the late Harvey and Florine (Hebert) St. George.
Judy was a people person who enjoyed singing, fishing, motorcycles and her cat, Lucas.
She is survived by her significant other, Carol Bale, her sister, Alberta Jimkoski of Kinde, her brother, Joseph (Judith) St. George of Clarkston, her stepdaughter, Ashley Collings, and her step-granddaughter, Cambria of Kinde. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, her stepfather, Edward Parkham, and her brother-in-law, John Jimkoski.
A celebration of her life will take place at a future date. Arrangement were made through the Knoblock Funeral Home in Kinde.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Apr. 15, 2020
