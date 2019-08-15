Home

Champagne Funeral Chapel
7356 W Michigan Ave
Pigeon, MI 48755
989-453-2324
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
Lying in State
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Roch Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Roch Catholic Church

Judy Lynn Colagiovanni


1950 - 2019
Judy Lynn Colagiovanni Obituary
Judy Lynn Colagiovanni, 68, of Caseville, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at home under hospice care surrounded by family. Judy was born Sept. 27, 1950, in St. Clair Shores to the late Michael and Millie (Reno) Makmann. She graduated from Lakeview High School in 1968. She married Frank M. Colagiovanni on May 19, 1973 at Transfiguration Catholic Church in Detroit. He preceded her in death Jan. 6, 2015. She moved to Caseville in 1998 from Romeo. As a respected entrepreneur she was the former owner of Cola's Cooler in Port Austin and successfully owned three Jet's Pizza locations in Michigan. She was an active member of the Caseville Eagles Auxiliary and Our Lady of Perpetual Help parish. She was a kind and generous friend, always ready to quietly and discreetly offer support and love. Her home was a place of hospitality and comfort, where you never left hungry. She is survived by her children Jessica (Andrew) Skelton of Brighton, Chrissy (Johnny) Szymanski of Ubly and Frank III (Amy) of Caseville; grandchildren Annabelle, Erin, Katherine, Mikeal, Emmett, Mariah, and Hailey. She was preceded in death by her brother Thomas Makmann and grandchildren Sean, Jesse, and Maxwell Skelton. A funeral mass will be 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19 at St. Roch Catholic Church with Rev. Robert Pare presiding. Entombment will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Township. Visitation will be Noon to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Champagne Funeral Chapel in Pigeon. There will be an Eagles Aux Ritual 4 p.m. Sunday and a scripture service at 6 p.m. She will lie in-state an hour before mass on Monday in church. Memorials may be made to Compassus Hospice.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Aug. 15, 2019
