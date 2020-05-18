Julius R. Talaski
Julius R. Talaski
Julius R. Talaski, 88, of Filion, passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2020 with his family at his side.
Julius was born July 23,1931 in Sigel Township, son of the late Alexander and
Anna (Grates) Talaski. He married Barbara Roggenbuck on Feb. 14, 1953 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Helena. Barbara preceded him in death on Oct. 22,1975. He married Vera Reinbold on Dec. 3,1988 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rapson.
Julius served with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Julius was a farmer and an avid gardener. He liked to watch the Detroit Tigers and the Detroit Lions.
He enjoyed playing cards and visiting with family and friends.
Julius is survived by his wife Vera Talaski of Filion; two sons Charlie (Harriet) Talaski of St. Clair and Edward (Amy) Talaski of Caro; four daughters Deborah (Les) Booms of Bad Axe, Jan McGarry of Mt. Pleasant, Carol (Duane) Koroleski of Kinde, and Teresa Kozlowski of Lansing; one brother Carl Talaski of Milford; two sisters Magdeline Leppek of Bay City and Margaret Woychowski of Bad Axe; three stepchildren Virginia (James) Myers of Birch Run, Robert (Marlene) Reinbold of Reese and Dennis (Mary) Reinbold of Reese.
He is also survived by numerous grand children and great grand children.
He was preceded in death by five brothers Lawrence, Frank, Bernard, Thomas,
Robert Talaski and three sisters Edna Peyerk, Irene Gorney and Mary Ann Polega.
A private graveside service will be held at st. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Rapson. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. If you wish to offer your condolences to the family, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com



Published in Huron Daily Tribune on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
