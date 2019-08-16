|
June A. Priemer, 87 of Harbor Beach passed away Thursday morning, Aug. 15 at the Lakeview Extended Care and Rehabilitation Facility in Harbor Beach. She was born on June 8, 1932 in Argyle to the late Daryell and Gladys (Vore) Walker. She married Joseph Priemer on Feb. 16, 1952. He preceded her in death on March 1, 2012. June graduate from Deckerville High School at 16 and was crowned Homecoming Queen. She then moved to Detroit to work for Ma Bell. She worked as a waitress for various area restaurants including Charlie Klump's, Harbor Light and Farmer's Tavern. June enjoyed traveling, but cherished her time spent with family and friends at Farmer's Tavern. June is survived by her four children, Cindy (Frank Hughes) Priemer of Ruth, Thomas (Karen) Priemer of Harbor Beach; Crystal (Marvin) Mosher of Fort Gratiot, Eric (Crystal) Priemer of Harbor Beach; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one brother, Harry (Ruth Ann) Walker of Sandusky, Gail Cain and her significant other, Robert Elliott of Florida, Zella Freiburger of Sandusky. June was preceded in death by four sisters and their husbands, Alma, Ruby, Hazel and Gladys; one brother-in-law, Ted Freiburger. June's funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19 at the Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home in Ubly. June's final resting place will be beside her loving husband, Joseph in St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery in Helena. Visitation will be at the Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home in Ubly on Monday from 11 a.m. until the service at 1 p.m. June's family wishes to extend their gratitude and thanks to the staff of Lakeview Extended Care Facility for the wonderful care they gave June. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been requested to Lakeview Extended Care Facility in Harbor Beach or to June's family, care of her daughter, Cindy Priemer. Please visit www.smigielskifuneralhomes.com to express your sympathy and sign the guestbook for June's family.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Aug. 16, 2019