June M. Edwards
June M. Edwards
June M. Edwards, 95, formerly of Verona Township, passed away peacefully in her sleep, on Nov. 21, 2020 in Clinton Township, Michigan.
June was born in Port Huron on Oct. 16, 1925 to the late Charles and Cecelia (Pedrotte) Duerr.
On Jan. 19, 1946, she married Minor G. Edwards at Bad Axe First Presbyterian Church. He preceded her in death on March 13, 2005.
June was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Bad Axe for many years. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting, and reading. She was also on the Tuesday Ladies League at Verona Golf Club.
June is survived by her son Randy Edwards and his wife, Carol Napolitano of Utica; her grandchildren Julie Edwards of Madison Heights, Jill (Jasvinder) Khera of Swampscott, Mass., John Ferns of Shelby Township, Nicole (Sam) Dinello of Rochester Hills and Andrea (Sam) Spruill of Madison Heights; her precious great grandchildren Cohen and Chloe Khera and Estella and Vivienne Dinello. She is also survived by her brother, Larry (Carole) Essenmacher of Vassar; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Bonnie Edwards; her grandson, Robert D. Winter; her brother, Keith Duerr and her sister Elva Heyd.
Cremation has taken place at Sunset Valley Crematory in Bay City. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorials may be offered to the Bad Axe Area District Library.
Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com.

Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Nov. 27, 2020.
