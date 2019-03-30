Home

Champagne Funeral Chapel
7356 W Michigan Ave
Pigeon, MI 48755
989-453-2324
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Champagne Funeral Chapel
7356 W Michigan Ave
Pigeon, MI 48755
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
Linkville, MI
June Marie Dunn


1928 - 2019 Obituary
June Marie Dunn Obituary
June Marie Dunn, 90, of Pigeon, died unexpectedly Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Scheurer Hospital in Pigeon. June was born at home in Winsor Township on June 9, 1928 to the late Elmer and Margaret (Freehling) Heck. She married Stanley "Roland" Dunn Nov. 5, 1949. He preceded her in death on Feb. 4, 1977. She retired from Scheurer Hospital when she was 80 years old, having worked there as a cook for 40 years. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Linkville and their Ladies Aid and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary in Pigeon then Sebewaing, She loved playing cards, BINGO and bowling. She is survived by her children Robert (John) of Milwaukee and Cathy (Ken) Haley of Sebewaing; and granddaughters Michelle and Kelly (Christine). She was preceded in death by her father Elmer Heck and mother Margaret Einhardt; brothers Ervin and Clayton Heck and sister Vernita Vollmer. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, April 1 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Linkville with Rev. Chris Suggitt. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Champagne Funeral Chapel. Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church - Organ Fund. Condolences may be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Mar. 30, 2019
