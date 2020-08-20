Karen A. Conley
Karen A. Conley, 77, of Bad Axe, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Karen was born Jan. 21, 1943 in Freiberg, daughter of the late Clarence and Leona (Riehl) Guigar. She graduated from Ubly High School in 1959 and then married Harold Everett Conley, Sr. on Sept. 3, 1960.
Karen worked at Seat Belt Firestone for 17 years, afterwards, she worked for McDonalds for three years and also General Cable. She was a member of The Daughters of Isabella in Bad Axe. She loved spending time with family as well as playing bingo, gambling and polka dances.
Karen is survived by her husband of 59 years, Harold Conley, Sr. of Bad Axe; six children, Harold (Annette) Conley, Jr. of Filion, Cheryl (Scott) Berens of Port Austin, Wayne (Dawn) Conley of Ubly, Connie (Brian) Berens of Port Austin, Kevin Conley of Waterford, and Pat (Cori) Conley of Napoleon; 18 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; one brother, Larry (Diane) Guigar of Lake Orion; two sisters, Janice (Alvin) Smielewski of Freiberg and Donna (Dave) Klebba of Caro.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Floyd Guigar; mother and father-in-law, Wilber and Marie Conley; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ralph and Dorothy Conley, Leo and Lois Talaski, Wilber Conley, Howard and Virginia Halifax, Eugene and Ruth Reinke, Mary Conley, Marcella Conley, Elmer Conley and Leroy and Helen Conley; daughter-in-law – Jen Conley.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Good Shepard Parish – St. Columbkille Catholic Church of Sheridan Corners. Officiating will be Fr. Nate Harburg. Face masks will be required along with social distancing. Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. at the Kaufman Funeral Home in Bad Axe or Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the service time at 11 a.m.
If you wish to offer your condolences to the Conley family, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com