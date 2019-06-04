Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelson Funeral Home
135 N. Center Street
Gaylord, MI 49734
989-732-1770

Karen Morison


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Karen Morison Obituary
Karen Morison passed away on May 21, 2019, at her home in Gaylord, Michigan. She was born Oct. 19, 1947 in Athens, Ohio, to Weston and Alize Raven. They settled in Caro, Michigan, where she grew up, eventually attending Michigan State University, part of the fourth of five consecutive generations to graduate from MSU. She married Gavin Morison and they enjoyed some good years raising a family in Perth, Western Australia, Bad Axe, Michigan, and Petoskey, Michigan, before they separated. Karen loved children and dedicated her life to public education. She served a long career as an elementary teacher and principal in Bad Axe and later Petoskey, and served on the Petoskey school board after her retirement, even as cancer and other ailments took their toll. She loved the color purple and was known to wear it every day. Karen was a fighter until the end, facing cancer bravely for the third time. Karen is survived by her children, Angus (Rachel) Morison, Holly (Larry) Stone, and Cole (Melissa Hiser) Morison; grandchildren, Cheryl, Liam, Isla, Aaliyah and Willow; brother John (Cindy) Raven; sister, Sally (Paul) Trisch; nieces and nephews, Emily, Andrew, Josh, Jackie, Joseph, Zach, Jenna; and great-grandchildren, Farrah and Kyle. She was preceeded in death by her parents, Weston and Alize Raven of Caro, Michigan, and her former spouse, Gavin. A celebration of life will take place July 21 in Petoskey, Michigan. Please contact the family or Nelson Funeral for more information. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local library or elementary school in Karen's honor, or through the Nelson Funeral Home, PO Box 1548, Gaylord, MI, 49734.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now