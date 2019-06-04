Services Nelson Funeral Home 135 N. Center Street Gaylord , MI 49734 989-732-1770 Karen Morison

1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Karen Morison passed away on May 21, 2019, at her home in Gaylord, Michigan. She was born Oct. 19, 1947 in Athens, Ohio, to Weston and Alize Raven. They settled in Caro, Michigan, where she grew up, eventually attending Michigan State University, part of the fourth of five consecutive generations to graduate from MSU. She married Gavin Morison and they enjoyed some good years raising a family in Perth, Western Australia, Bad Axe, Michigan, and Petoskey, Michigan, before they separated. Karen loved children and dedicated her life to public education. She served a long career as an elementary teacher and principal in Bad Axe and later Petoskey, and served on the Petoskey school board after her retirement, even as cancer and other ailments took their toll. She loved the color purple and was known to wear it every day. Karen was a fighter until the end, facing cancer bravely for the third time. Karen is survived by her children, Angus (Rachel) Morison, Holly (Larry) Stone, and Cole (Melissa Hiser) Morison; grandchildren, Cheryl, Liam, Isla, Aaliyah and Willow; brother John (Cindy) Raven; sister, Sally (Paul) Trisch; nieces and nephews, Emily, Andrew, Josh, Jackie, Joseph, Zach, Jenna; and great-grandchildren, Farrah and Kyle. She was preceeded in death by her parents, Weston and Alize Raven of Caro, Michigan, and her former spouse, Gavin. A celebration of life will take place July 21 in Petoskey, Michigan. Please contact the family or Nelson Funeral for more information. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local library or elementary school in Karen's honor, or through the Nelson Funeral Home, PO Box 1548, Gaylord, MI, 49734. Published in Huron Daily Tribune on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries