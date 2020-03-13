|
Karl Hillerman
On Thursday, March 5, 2020 Karl Hillerman, 67, of Bad Axe, went to be with his parents the late Donald and Renee (Drew) Hillerman. His Memorial Service will be Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the Kaufman Funeral Home in Bad Axe. Visitation will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. with a Memorial Service following at 2pm.
He left behind his special family; His longtime friend Clema Przemytski, Clement Gardner (Special Friend Amanda Tschirhart) and Shelby Gardner of Bad Axe. Steve, Nicole and Takoda Kanyak of Caseville, Natalie and Hunter Bedford of Arizona and Hope Bedford of Caseville. And many other friends who loved him and will miss him dearly.
Karl was born Aug. 3, 1952 in Savannah Georgia. As a child he traveled abroad to many places due to his father being in the Air Force. He attended Michigan State University. Karl worked as a Med Tech for over 35 years and was employed at the VA and the Huron Medical Center. He took pleasure in traveling, visiting, and joking with his friends. He liked discussing politics and was very creative, enjoying wood burning and drawing. He also enjoyed his time carving with the members of The Frankenmuth and Blue Water Carvers.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Mar. 13, 2020