Karl S. ZarembskiKarl S. Zarembski, 75, of Caseville, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 at his home in Lake Twp.Karl was born Nov. 19, 1944 in Hamtramck to the late Stanley and Lottie (Jankowski) Zarembski. He graduated from Detroit Pershing High School in 1962. He served in the US Marine Corps in Vietnam. He married Gloria Pesta on Feb. 14, 1970 at St. Louis the King Catholic Church in Detroit.Karl retired from the Detroit Board of Education as a carpenter in 1995. He moved from Detroit to Caseville in 2000. He was a member of the St. Clair Shore VFW, Port Austin American Legion, the Caseville Rod and Gun Club, Annunciation of the Lord Parish and the Caseville Eagles. He enjoyed time spent outdoors hunting, fishing and tinkering in the pole barn. His constant companions were his two dogs Lincoln and Harley.He is survived by his wife Gloria; his sons Keith (Heather) of Goodrich and Brian (Pilar) of Avon Lake, Ohio; and grandchildren Haley, Kennedy, Kallen, Gabe, Nico, and Dante. He was preceded in death by his sister Loretta Riedel.A memorial mass will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Port Austin. Champagne Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.Memorials may be made to Thumb Animal Shelter.