Karon M. Nietzke
Karon M. Nietzke, 75, of Sebewaing, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at her home.
Karon was born in Pigeon on June 3, 1945, to Otto and Viola (Polley) Weippert. After graduating High School, she married Allan Nietzke on Aug. 29, 1964 at St. Paul Lutheran Church (Linkville). Karen was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church where she counted money and made many dishes for funeral luncheons. She was excellent at cooking and baking and enjoyed sharing her many treats. She enjoyed and was an active volunteer for the Sebewaing Rotary Club, enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren play sports, was a member of the Jaycettes in Sebewaing and liked playing cards.
Karon is survived by her husband Allan Nitezke; children Amy (Thomas) Marciniak of Beaverton, Scott (Christine) Nietzke of Bay City and William (Stephanie) Nietzke of Freeland; grandchildren Taylor Marciniak, Tyler (Nicole) Marciniak, Carys Nietzke and Mia Nietzke; twin sister Sharon Engelhardt; and nieces and nephews.
Karon is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Geraldine Koehler.
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Juengel & Mellendorf Funeral Home in Sebewaing, from 2-8 p.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, limited numbers are allowed in the building and facemasks must be worn.
The funeral service will be Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Masks must be worn and the service will be live streamed from the church's Facebook page.
Burial will be private with just the immediate family at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Sebewaing.
Memorial donations may be given to the Rotary Foundation, CTK-Athletics or Immanuel Lutheran Church.
