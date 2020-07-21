1/1
Karon M. Nietzke
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karon M. Nietzke
Karon M. Nietzke, 75, of Sebewaing, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at her home.
Karon was born in Pigeon on June 3, 1945, to Otto and Viola (Polley) Weippert. After graduating High School, she married Allan Nietzke on Aug. 29, 1964 at St. Paul Lutheran Church (Linkville). Karen was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church where she counted money and made many dishes for funeral luncheons. She was excellent at cooking and baking and enjoyed sharing her many treats. She enjoyed and was an active volunteer for the Sebewaing Rotary Club, enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren play sports, was a member of the Jaycettes in Sebewaing and liked playing cards.
Karon is survived by her husband Allan Nitezke; children Amy (Thomas) Marciniak of Beaverton, Scott (Christine) Nietzke of Bay City and William (Stephanie) Nietzke of Freeland; grandchildren Taylor Marciniak, Tyler (Nicole) Marciniak, Carys Nietzke and Mia Nietzke; twin sister Sharon Engelhardt; and nieces and nephews.
Karon is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Geraldine Koehler.
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Juengel & Mellendorf Funeral Home in Sebewaing, from 2-8 p.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, limited numbers are allowed in the building and facemasks must be worn.
The funeral service will be Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Masks must be worn and the service will be live streamed from the church's Facebook page.
Burial will be private with just the immediate family at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Sebewaing.
Memorial donations may be given to the Rotary Foundation, CTK-Athletics or Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Share a memory at www.jmfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
JUL
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Juengel & Mellendorf Funeral Home Inc
538 S Beck St
Sebewaing, MI 48759
(989) 883-2720
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Juengel & Mellendorf Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved