1/1
Katherine M. Dean
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katherine M. Dean
Katherine M. Dean, 94, of Bad Axe passed away peacefully on Sept. 24, 2020, at Courtney Manor in Bad Axe.
Katherine was born on Sept. 15, 1926 to the late Alvinza and Edna (Bosley) Robinson, of Cass City. Katherine married Gerald Dean on Oct. 28, 1944, and they celebrated 53 years of marriage. Gerald preceded her in death in 1998. They were blessed with five children, whom they raised in Caro and Bad Axe. They were faithful members of the Bad Axe Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Katherine enjoyed gardening, sewing, woodworking, canvas project and many other crafts.
She is survived by her children Michael (Delaray) Dean, Wyatt Dean, Rodney (Angie) Dean, Michelle Dean (Curt); also The Lord blessed with grandchildren, and Katherine became Granny to Michael Jr., Andrew, Theresa, Trisha, Kathy, Mike, Steve, Paul, Jennifer, Nicole, Crystal, Scott, Sheila, Tamara and Sabrina; and many granddaughters-in-law and grandsons-in-law. The Lord is so good he kept blessing her with many great grandchildren and great- great grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister-in-law Elsie Robinson, and a brother-in-law Wyane Dean.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Carolyn (Frank) Campagna, her grandchildren Rodney Jr., Lyle, and John; and her ten siblings, Dorothy (Woodrow) Gill, Mamie (Robert) Saffran, Percy Robinson, Theodore Robinson, Alvinza Robinson Jr., Francis Robinson, Shirley Watson, Gordon Robinson and Theron Robinson.
Per her wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Bad Axe with Pastor Dick Bullock officiating. Family and friends will gather from 1 p.m. until time of service.
Memorials may be offered to the family.
Condolences may be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Seventh Day Adventist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Seventh Day Adventist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
MacAlpine Funeral Home, Inc - Bad Axe
302 North Hanselman
Bad Axe, MI 48413
(989) 269-6409
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MacAlpine Funeral Home, Inc - Bad Axe

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 1, 2020
Granny was one special lady, no matter if you weren’t her real grandkid she makes you feel like you were. Her sweet smile was contagious.
Karlene Deacons
Friend
October 1, 2020
I'm sad to have heard of her passing. I met her through her grand-daughter when we became friends in 8th grade. She was a good-hearted person, very nice, very friendly. Rest In Peace!
Dannie Epstein
Friend
September 30, 2020
I am sorry for your lost. Prayers for you and your family.
Pattie Korleski
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved