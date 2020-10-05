Katherine M. Dean
Katherine M. Dean, 94, of Bad Axe passed away peacefully on Sept. 24, 2020, at Courtney Manor in Bad Axe.
Katherine was born on Sept. 15, 1926 to the late Alvinza and Edna (Bosley) Robinson, of Cass City. Katherine married Gerald Dean on Oct. 28, 1944, and they celebrated 53 years of marriage. Gerald preceded her in death in 1998. They were blessed with five children, whom they raised in Caro and Bad Axe. They were faithful members of the Bad Axe Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Katherine enjoyed gardening, sewing, woodworking, canvas project and many other crafts.
She is survived by her children Michael (Delaray) Dean, Wyatt Dean, Rodney (Angie) Dean, Michelle Dean (Curt); also The Lord blessed with grandchildren, and Katherine became Granny to Michael Jr., Andrew, Theresa, Trisha, Kathy, Mike, Steve, Paul, Jennifer, Nicole, Crystal, Scott, Sheila, Tamara and Sabrina; and many granddaughters-in-law and grandsons-in-law. The Lord is so good he kept blessing her with many great grandchildren and great- great grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister-in-law Elsie Robinson, and a brother-in-law Wyane Dean.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Carolyn (Frank) Campagna, her grandchildren Rodney Jr., Lyle, and John; and her ten siblings, Dorothy (Woodrow) Gill, Mamie (Robert) Saffran, Percy Robinson, Theodore Robinson, Alvinza Robinson Jr., Francis Robinson, Shirley Watson, Gordon Robinson and Theron Robinson.
Per her wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Bad Axe with Pastor Dick Bullock officiating. Family and friends will gather from 1 p.m. until time of service.
Memorials may be offered to the family.
